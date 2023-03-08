Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring break
If conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
Drivers circled around looking for a spot in the short-term lot, which was already full by mid-morning Wednesday.
Nearly 60,000 travellers a day are expected at the airport from March 10 through 24.
“When we look at that same two-week stretch from 2019, so pre-pandemic, we are nearly at those same numbers,” said YVR spokesperson Alyssa Smith.
Passengers are being advised to "go electronic" by downloading and using airline apps, as well as security and border programs like ArriveCAN and U.S. Customs Mobile Passport Control (MPC).
Domestic and U.S. travellers can also pre-book security screening using YVR EXPRESS.
“We are seeing moderate pick-up with those services, so we’re really encouraging passengers to make use of those tools,” said Smith.
Hong Kong, London, Cancun and Las Vegas are among the most popular international destinations for YVR passengers over spring break. Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton are the most popular Canadian spots.
As for parking, the airport is reminding travellers of its long-term and jetSet valet lots, which are a short distance from the terminal, and are linked by either shuttle bus or the Canada Line.
