Nearly half a million dollars in stolen goods recovered in Prince George property theft blitz

Nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen goods have been recovered during a blitz targeting "prolific" property thieves in Prince George, according to Mounties.

In a news release Thursday, Prince George RCMP said they recovered approximately $465,000 in stolen merchandise over the past three months.

"An investigation in July helped to recover a stolen Tige boat, three stolen motorcycles and four stolen ATVs," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the release, adding that the total value for the recovered property was roughly $365,000.

"During August and September, the Street Crew Unit targeted a known property crime offender and executed a search warrant on their property. A large quantity of merchandize and tools were seized in this investigation, totaling over $100,000 in recovered property," Cooper added.

Mounties said the recovered items have since been returned to the rightful owners or to the businesses they were stolen from.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property could result in a cash reward, Mounties said.