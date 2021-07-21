Nearly half of 53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.'s Far North West

Saskatchewan reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 24 of them reported in the Far North West.

The province reported 19 additional recoveries. No deaths related to the disease were reported.

Active cases in the province sit at 276, up from 242 on Tuesday. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 30, or 2.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far North West (24), Far North Central (two), Far North East (two), North West (nine), North Central (one), Saskatoon (five), Regina (four), South West (one) and South Central (one). Four cases are pending residence details and one case was reassigned to the North Central zone.

Fifty-nine Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 10 in the ICU.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 5,413 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-four per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 60 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.

No new lineage results were reported for variant cases on Wednesday. Of the 7,961 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).