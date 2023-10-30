Nearly three dozen drivers charged with stunting the last three months: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia police say they charged 35 drivers with stunting in July, August, and September.

According to the RCMP, anyone who drives a vehicle 50km/hr over the speed limit can be charged with stunting. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and an immediate seven-day licence suspension.

Police say they caught a driver travelling 188km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Highway 101 in Kingston, another driver moving 177km/hr in a 110km/hr zone on Highway 102 in Enfield, and one other driver speeding at 171km/hr in a 110km/hr zone on Highway 104 in Westchester, among other offenders.

