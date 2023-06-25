Nearly year-long robbery investigation leads to arrest in St. Thomas

A robbery investigation that began July 21, 2022, has finally concluded with the arrest of a 29-year-old male from Richmond Hill.

The man was arrested and charged in relation to the robbery that occurred at an electronics retail store on Talbot Street in St. Thomas.

St. Thomas Police Services Criminal Investigation Branch have worked continuously over the last year to identify, locate and charge the accused.

It is believed he is responsible for similar incidents in Perth, Peterborough, and Quebec.

The man has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of robbery, and trafficking property obtained by crime.

“This is another example of our commitment to public safety and holding offenders accountable for these serious and violent crimes. A robust investigation has been underway for the past year which led to the identification and charging of the suspect who chose to victimize a business in our city and flee. We’re now focused on ensuring this individual faces prosecution and a strong custodial sentence. I commend our investigative units that have pursued this case diligently bringing justice to the victims involved,” said Chief Marc Roskamp.

The accused was returned to custody in Quebec with a St. Thomas court date of July 11th.