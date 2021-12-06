iHeartRadio

Neck-and-neck, not eye-to-eye: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

image.jpg
After 21 races, the championship battle is tied as F1 screams into its title-deciding season finale in Abu Dhabi. It's the first time since 1974 the championship leaders have been level going into their final Sunday drive, which will be a head-to-head battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
12