People looking to get a COVID-19 test before travelling abroad can now be tested at the city’s east end care clinic in Orléans.

The clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex on Tenth Line Road started offing the screening service on Tuesday for $185.

The centre operated by the Montfort Hospital is the city’s first publicly-run clinic to offer the testing, which will be available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Canadian government continues to advise people to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada. However, some destinations, such as Hawaii, are allowing Canadians to bypass a mandatory quarantine period if they have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of travel.

The Montfort says test results from Ray Friel should normally be available with 48 to 60 hours, but that’s not a guarantee.

“We want to make sure that the clients are aware of how soon or how far away from their flight they need to be tested,” clinic manager Patrick Bériault said. So contact your airline to know when you should get the test done, and how many hours in advance.”

Earlier this month, the Ontario government stopped offering free tests for international travellers at select pharmacies. The tests now cost $199 at Shoppers Drug Mart, but no Ottawa locations offer them.

Some private providers also test people who are about to travel internationally and seeking a negative result.

To book a test at Ray Friel, you can call (613) 288-5353 Monday to Friday. The Montfort says online booking should be available soon. Appointments can be made up to two business days in advance.

The $185 fee must be paid in-person by credit card. Anyone over six months can be tested, and it’s not necessary to bring proof of travel.

For the holiday season, the testing centre is open every day including weekends and holidays, so travellers can book tests for Jan. 1, 2 and 3.