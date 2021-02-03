A B.C. health authority is asking residents of the province to plan ahead before getting tested for the novel coronavirus.

Vancouver Coastal Health says two COVID-19 test options are offered at most sites: the nasal swab and a saline gargle.

But test collectors are reporting that some recipients are arriving unprepared for the gargle test, eliminating it as an option.

For the most accurate results, those who'd prefer the gargle test can't eat, drink, vape, smoke, brush their teeth or chew gum for at least an hour prior to giving their sample.