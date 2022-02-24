Need a sled? Toboggan lending library set up at Brockville's Memorial Hill

A new lending library is up and running in Brockville, Ont., allowing children to get out and get active in the winter weather, coming together basically overnight.

"(It) kind of came to pass with my wife and I coming with our kids to use the hill," said Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands & Rideau Lakes MP Michael Barrett.

"There were some children around who didn't have their own sleds; they were sharing, which of course is really nice, but if kids can share with each other than as a community, we can get together and share with them too," he added.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Barrett's office, the city, Ignite Printing and Brockville Canadian Tire.

Owner Alex Joannides said he jumped at the chance to help, offering up toboggans, as it reminded him of when he was a child in Montreal.

"My buddies and I were ripping apart cardboard boxes and I said, 'Hey, why don't we give back something nice to the kids and let them sled with some dignity,'" Joannides said.

"Sadly in our communities we've got some underprivileged families and that's something we all take for granted," he added. "The purchase of a toboggan can be a big expense for some families so it's nice to see every child in this country be able to enjoy it."

The library is based on the honour system: Take a sled when you need one, return it when you're finished.

So far, it's been working out pretty good.

"I don't think any of them have gone missing, which is fantastic," Joannides said. "That just says parents out there are doing a good job."

At Memorial Hill this past weekend, local advocacy group Guardians of the Children held their annual tobogganing day.

Noticing the sign and initiative, organizers said it would benefit many local families.

"We're in a good area. Brockville is a pretty honest place, so it's nice to see the community as being responsible and everybody is working together to have a good time," James Bellemore said.

"Now kids can come here, don't have to bring your own and carry it across town if that's where they are coming from. It's an amazing idea," he added.

"I think it's a great idea, and great for the community especially for the ones that don't have the chance to have their parents buy them," said Prescott resident Joann Perry. "You could also donate the ones that you are not using at home so that'll be great too."

"We all worked together, and really over a matter 24 hours we went from idea to proof of concept right here at the hill," added Barrett.

Joannides says they have been monitoring the library since its inception, so sleds are always available.

"We're stopping by checking in on the supply from time to time and I've got some here today I'm going to fill up," he said, adding about eight more sleds to the library.

The library was set up just before Kindness Week, the third week in February.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate volunteerism and charitable giving and really a sense of community which, of course, I think we have a lot of the here in Brockville and this is a great example of that spirit of kindness," Barrett said.

The city of Brockville has offered to store the signage and toboggans throughout the summer, and bring them out again next winter.

"I'm really excited that this came together so quickly," Barrett said. "There's no surprise in our community, but it's exactly the kind of thing we need after a tough couple of years."

"It's a beautiful Canadian pastime," Joannides laughed. "Tobogganing!"