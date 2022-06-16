Need for shelter, housing reaches critical stage for Ukrainians in N.S.

Thursday was busy and hectic day for Rick Langille, who scrambling to support Ukrainian families who are new to Nova Scotia.

“We are feverishly trying to help these families," said Langille, who is with Canadian Hosts for Ukraine.

Thursday marks the end date for federal funding supporting Ukrainians who arrived in Canada on June 2.

“We helped over 50 families in the last two months,” said Langille, who added more help is needed.

“They are having difficulty finding accommodations and they are afraid they are going to be living on the street.”

When asked to outline next steps by the federal government, the press secretary for Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CTV in a statement:

“The focus is on large-scale donations, including temporary housing, gift cards for the purchase of priority items, transportation and jobs for those arriving in Canada,” said Aidan Strickland.

Zita MacDow is hosting the Barabash family, who are grateful for the support.

“We needed some help she helped us," said Miedat Barabash. "It’s wonderful and she supports us.”

MacDow is urging others to join the effort to provide housing for those fleeing the war torn country.

“There is some financial support that the government does offer, so that could be a help if someone isn’t sure financially,” said MacDow from her home in Bedford.

There is also Facebook group to connect families with Ukrainians who are new to Canada.

“The Atlantic Canadian Hosts for Ukrainians would be a great place to start,” said MacDow.

MacDow added while she is encouraged by the response so far, more help is needed as the war in Ukraine continues.