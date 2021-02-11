While most everyone knows to dial 911 if there's a crisis, many people don't know you can dial 211 if you need help for a host of other reasons.

Raising awareness is one of the reasons that Feb. 11 has been designated National 211 Day in Canada.

The United Way wants to let people know they can get help for a number of situations by calling 211. The phone line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is offered in 150 languages.

“Sometimes it’s tough to ask for help,” said Shelley Lachapelle, communications manager with United Way North East Ontario.

“When you call 211, you're talking to a trained service navigator who’s ready to hear about your unique situation and there to provide advice and support that’s in your community or near your community.

“You can feel confident in knowing that when you reach out for support there is on the other line that can help you.”

Financial aid, mental-health support

A recent survey by the United Way shows people are calling 211 about struggling with food access, mental health, financial aid, and housing. The survey also suggests the majority of the callers didn’t need help before the pandemic.

“People are stretching the income they have as far as possible, so they are inquiring about food-based supports,” said Lachapelle.

“Another thing people are calling about is hydro assistance, gas, if you can’t pay your bill. Finding out what government supports are available to them specifically.

“We really want people to know this is the service to call in a non-emergency situation.”

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is also encouraging those who are in a non-emergency situation to consider dialing 211 before 911.

Kaitlyn Dunn, corporate communications officer with the police, told CTV News that 85 per cent of the 911 calls they receive each year are non-criminal.

“We’re really hoping that individuals will access support services before police intervention is required," said Dunn.

“A lot of times people resort to 911 because they don’t know who to call and it’s the easiest number to remember. However, there is 211 and making it available to the province and our community members is really important.”

According to United Way Officials, the 211 line received 30 per cent more calls in 2020 than it did in 2019.