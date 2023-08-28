Need help with back to school shopping? These local charities are assisting families in need

With the return of school around the corner, local organizations are stepping up to help families get the supplies they need amidst rising inflation.

The Clothing Closet at New Life Church in Guelph saw a record number of visitors last week after being in operation for 25 years.

“We had 103 people go through in four and a half hours. It was crazy, there were a lot of newcomers, but also lots of people who were shopping for kids back to school,” said Lisa Burke, coordinator of the Clothing Closet.

Burke says they aim to make the shopping experience at the Clothing Closet feel like a typical store.

“It's important to make sure this is a dignified experience, you’re not coming to dig through bins and boxes. We really try to make it as much like you're going to the mall. The only difference is there's no cash register.”

Shoppers are permitted to use the Clothing Closet once a week. Once inside, visitors are given a laundry basket that they can fill flat with items they need, free of charge.

The shop runs entirely off volunteers and donations. Burke says there is currently a shortage in large size kids’ clothing (size 7-14) and men’s clothing.

Donations can be dropped off inside the shop during it summer hours. https://www.newlifecrc.net/in-the-community

The Clothing Closet is open every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Burke encourages shoppers to arrive early.

“There is often a lineup, so that's important to know. When they come in, they may have to wait because we only have 15 people shop at once.”

The House of Friendship in Kitchener has helped over 600 families prepare for the school year so far.

It’s raised over $40,000 through its Backpack for Kids campaign. Instead of handing out physical backpacks, gift cards are being given to families so they can pick out their own supplies.

“It helps to build the confidence in children and the independence and dignity that comes with being able to choose what you’d like to use,” said Dauda Raji, community services director.

Families are receiving gift card valued around $50 per child. Families in need are told to contact the House of Friendship’s family outreach team.

Donations can be made online by clicking here.

“The needs are growing, and there's a direct correlation to be to the impact of inflation,” said Raji.