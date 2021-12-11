Need help wrapping your presents? These volunteers are ready

Wrapping holiday presents can be therapeutic or a massive source of stress for some.

To avoid any stress and make sure your gifts are beautifully wrapped, no matter their shape or size, volunteers at Kingsway Mall are ready to help in exchange for a donation.

Now in its ninth year, volunteers with Wrap and Roll, located on the main floor near Santa's Court, are present seven days a week to help make your gifts shine with skilful wrapping. The fundraiser supports the Edmonton Public Schools Foundation.

"Our goal is just to get those presents looking fantastic, and we really welcome anyone to come in whether they are able to give right now or not," Kyla Amrhein, Edmonton Public Schools Foundation member. "We just want to make folks happy."

Amrhein says the foundation aims to help remove barriers to accessing education by buying supplies for those in need or providing extra assistance to socially vulnerable or special needs children.

Volunteers are at the gift wrapping station Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The program runs until Christmas Eve.

"We have so many different types of ribbon and wrapping paper," Amrhein said, adding that the fundraiser also has Hanukkah, birthday, and baby shower wrapping paper. "Our volunteers do a fantastic job."