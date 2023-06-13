Need inspiration to tackle climate change? An upcoming event in Windsor-Essex will educate you on resources

If you need some inspiration on how you can help our planet, there is an upcoming event in Windsor-Essex that will educate and provide you with resources.

The Greenovation Social features a panel of local community leaders and environmental specialists who will discuss groundbreaking solutions on climate change.

The event takes place Thursday, July 15, starting at 4 p.m. at the Bloomin’ Gardener garden centre, 6673 8th Concession, Oldcastle.

It’s hosted by UWindsor's Entrepreneurship Practice and Innovation Centre (EPICentre) and Libro Credit Union

Moderated by Gurbeen Bhasin, executive director of the Toronto-based social enterprise Aangen, the panel will include:

Nadia Harduar, sustainability officer, University of Windsor

Dane Fader, founder, Greener Farms

Paul Mancini, co-founder, Green Future Growth

Niharika Bandaru, executive director, Windsor of Change

Stepan Tuzlov, co-founder and business operations, Windsor of Change

Executives at Windsor for Change hope to help bridge the gap of understanding by disseminating information and explaining government policies.

“We found that this communication between government policies and what the science finds can be a little bit overwhelming. So we're here to translate it to the public,” said Stepan Tuzlov.

“For example, the More Homes Built Faster Act. What does that mean to you and what resources exist at the city of Windsor?” explained Niharika Bandaru.

Tickets are $20 with proceeds benefiting the Campus Food Pantry and Windsor of Change.