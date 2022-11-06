Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist

A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.

Manitobah will also be a community space, where people can learn more about Indigenous craftsmanship and culture.

The pop-up store, which sells mukluks, moccasins, and other items rooted in Indigenous culture, was founded in Winnipeg in 1997 by Metis entrepreneur Sean McCormick.

"He started with a little trading post," said Lor Brand, Manitobah's marketing co-ordinator. "He was essentially trading ready-made materials for mukluks and then continuing that reciprocal relationship with (Indigenous) artists."

Since then, the company has grown into a global brand, "still rooted in community, and everything we do, but we're very, very excited to be here," said Brand.

Saturday's Southcentre opening featured Blackstone, an Indigenous drumming group, dancers and a showcase of Indigenous artworks.

"Indigenous art is the inspiration behind what we do," Brand said, "And that still is a huge part of who we are."