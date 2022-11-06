Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist
A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.
Manitobah will also be a community space, where people can learn more about Indigenous craftsmanship and culture.
The pop-up store, which sells mukluks, moccasins, and other items rooted in Indigenous culture, was founded in Winnipeg in 1997 by Metis entrepreneur Sean McCormick.
"He started with a little trading post," said Lor Brand, Manitobah's marketing co-ordinator. "He was essentially trading ready-made materials for mukluks and then continuing that reciprocal relationship with (Indigenous) artists."
Since then, the company has grown into a global brand, "still rooted in community, and everything we do, but we're very, very excited to be here," said Brand.
Saturday's Southcentre opening featured Blackstone, an Indigenous drumming group, dancers and a showcase of Indigenous artworks.
"Indigenous art is the inspiration behind what we do," Brand said, "And that still is a huge part of who we are."
-
Science North launches Go Deeper ProjectFedNor is providing $1 million for Science North's newest tourist initiative, the Go Deeper Project.
-
Seattle voters concerned about inflation, crime and abortion in midterm electionAs the closest major city to Vancouver, Seattle shares a number of the same issues. But there’s one that’s uniquely urgent for voters in the United States -- abortion rights.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called inAfter two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor at Coutts border blockade says the message was lostIt was time go, said Coutts border protester and Fort Macleod town councillor Marco Van Huigenbos, because there was nothing left to stay for.
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre TuesdayRyan Reynolds attends the Ottawa vs. Vancouver game at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday.
-
'I’m angry': N.S. mother, daughter without a home more than six weeks after FionaPost-tropical storm Fiona left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and pushed some people from their houses, including a Nova Scotia mother and daughter who remain homeless and are struggling to find somewhere to go.
-
Evander Kane rushed to hospital after being cut by skateEdmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was forced to undergo a procedure Tuesday night in Florida after he was rushed to hospital with an apparent skate cut to his wrist.
-
Winnipeg airport still seeing some problems with WestJet flights following outageAccording to the Winnipeg Airport Authority, of the 12 WestJet flights scheduled to depart Winnipeg, five were delayed and three were cancelled.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his footA witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.