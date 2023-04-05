'Need some flair': Calgarians invited to design vests for Calgary Transit ambassadors

Calgary Transit is looking for a local artist who can help give its transit ambassador vests "some pizzazz."

Ambassadors help customers find their way and answer questions they might have, providing information on both planned and unplanned service disruptions.

Those in the program had been wearing traditional yellow and orange reflective bests, but Calgary Transit says they'll soon have new red vests that, while functional, "need some flair."

"The new vests and design will serve to immediately identify ambassadors and distinguish them from law enforcement officers," said a Wednesday news release from Calgary Transit.

The competition is open to Calgary residents between the ages of 16 and 30.

The deadline to apply is April 24 and the winning artist will be contacted at the beginning of May.

"Incorporating work from a local artist will bring a unique and creative element to our transit ambassador uniforms," said spokesperson Stephen Tauro.

For more information or to apply, you can visit Calgary Transit's website.