'Need some flexibility': Sask. premier in Ottawa for health meetings

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe flew to Ottawa on Sunday ahead of the first ministers meeting regarding healthcare funding scheduled for this week.

Speaking with reporters at Regina’s airport, Moe said he would like to see the federal government adapt to the unique needs each province and territory will have.

“In order to address the challenges that are similar but often different across the nation we are going to need some flexibility across Canada in how we are going to invest those dollars,” Moe said.

Moe also recognized that this meeting will more than likely be strictly financial negotiations.

Provincial and territorial leaders have expressed a desire to see healthcare transfer funding increased to 35 per cent from the current 22, an increase of about $28 billion.

Moe said he did not have any details as to what kind of offer may come from Ottawa, but added they have some indication that some funding may go to the Canada Health Transfer while some may go into some prioritized envelope funding.

“More [money] in the Canada Health Transfer is I think ideal from a premier’s perspective most certainly, that is the way that healthcare funding has traditionally been allocated by the federal government,” Moe said.

Moe said he feels if the unanimous funding increase request was made by the feds it would make them a fair funding partner in healthcare.

“I think what we’ll see is an offer and then there will be some ongoing negotiations and discussions with the federal government and provinces on what bilateral deals might look like,” Moe said.

Moe said if the offer isn’t at the number requested from Canada’s 13 premiers it would mean there is more work to do.

“Maybe we would consider this a down payment then on future work and future discussions that the provinces can have with this administration or maybe a different one,” Moe said.

