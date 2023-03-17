Needle attached to toy bow and arrow leads to arrest in Nanaimo: RCMP
It's not something you see every day.
The Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened people with what appeared to be a toy bow loaded with an arrow that had a needle affixed to it.
Mounties say they were called to the parking lot of the Port Place Mall around 7 p.m. on Monday for reports of a man "threatening staff and bystanders" with the bow, needle and a stick.
"Officers quickly located the suspect and as they approached, the suspect fled," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Friday.
After a short foot chase and struggle, police say they were able to arrest the man.
The suspect, 32-year-old Nanaimo resident Adam Cajander, has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, uttering threats, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.
He is being held in police custody until his next court appearance scheduled for March 28.
