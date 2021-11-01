Needle reportedly found in bag of Halloween candy in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating a report of a loose needle found in a bag of Halloween candy in Whitby on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Dunlop and Henry streets shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a suspicious item found in a Halloween candy bag.

Police say as the complainant was going through her Halloween candy she located a yellow blood sugar lancet needle inside the bag.

Investigators say they have not received any additional complaints but police are asking parents to thoroughly check their children’s candy.