Neepawa's MJHL team now known as the Titans

Neepawa's MJHL team has a new name, the Titans

The team announced the new name on Twitter Monday morning saying "New name. Same passion."

According to the team, Titans was one of five names the board talked about and head coach and general manager, Ken Pearson, said this is a name that Neepawa can be proud of.

"A Titan is known as one that stands out for greatness of achievement and we feel our community is full of Titans in every facet of life," said Pearson in a news release. "Neepawa is known as the 'Land of Plenty' and feel Neepawa is a Titan in the agriculture, lumber, pork production and brewing industry."

The colours for the Titans were chosen for the field of canola on the horizon, and the silver and black show what hockey clubs look like in the 90s.

The name change came after the board of directors decided to drop the word 'Natives' in July 2020.

The board said it would start working on a new name and logo immediately and would receive input from community members, stakeholders and fans.

The team never specified why the name was being changed, but several professional sports teams have made changes to controversial names.

Edmonton's CFL team is now known as the Elks after dropping the former name 'Eskimos' while Washington's football team in the NFL no longer uses the name 'Redskins' and has changed its logo.

Neepawa will enter the 2021-22 season as the Titans.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger