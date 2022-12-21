Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments terminate land sale negotiations
The Town of Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments Inc. have ended negotiations for the sale of town-owned land at the beachfront after failing to agree on the timeline for the project.
"It is disappointing that we could not reach an agreement within the due diligence period," stated Mayor Brian Smith in a release on the town's website.
In August, the town announced it was selling the land to Bayloc subject to a 120-day due diligence period.
The land, which consists of five parcels between Spruce and Third streets and north of Mosley Street, will be considered for redevelopment by council members in the New Year.
The proposed redevelopment includes mixed-use buildings, outdoor community space, and a public square for events.
Town staff will continue with the design work for the infrastructure that will support the development.
