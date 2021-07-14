Negotiations to resume July 19 in hopes of ending Vale strike in Sudbury

After 44 days on strike, Vale and the United Steelworkers Local 6500 confirm they will resume negotiations July 19 with the assistance of a facilitator who was mutually agreed on by both sides.

CTV News has learned talks will resume Monday morning at 9 a.m. with the facilitator who has assisted both sides with bargaining to reach previous agreements.

"I am encouraged that we have agreed to go back to the table on Monday, July 19, and I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to come to a resolution to this impasse," said Nick Larochelle, president of USW Local 6500.

"We remain hopeful that this is a positive step towards securing a collective agreement," Vale said in a statement.

"The last company offer that was rejected by 87 per cent by the union membership included a wage increase of one per cent plus cost of living allowance per year for five years."

But one Steelworker said they were looking for a contract that would at least keep pace with inflation.

"I think that personally two per cent would be what we are looking for and what around the world inflation goes up two per cent every year on everything," said Luc St Martin, a member of USW Local 6500.

A woman who has only worked at Vale for six months said she is hopeful a fair deal can be reached.

"It's very dangerous to work down underground and it might be a little hard to understand if you haven't been there, but we are ready to go back to work with a fair deal," said Jade Poitras, a member of USW Local 6500.

"So hopefully they come back with something that works for everybody."

The offer that was rejected by the membership also included a $1,000 healthcare spending account post-retirement for new hires.

"When you are done working, that's is when you are going to need the benefits," said Sean Kelly, a member of USW Local 6500.

"It can't be accepted, not in the industry that we are in."

The union said it's fighting for future generations.

"What we are hearing is that they are 100 per cent behind us," said Larochelle.

"We don't want our post-retiree benefits, we need our post-retiree benefits and that message is loud and clear out on the picket line."