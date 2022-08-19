Neighbour accused of cutting hydro lines after ongoing disagreement: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 61-year-olf Michigan man has been charged after a neighbour dispute in Wheatley.

Police responded to a the dispute in Wheatley on July 25. An ongoing disagreement was reported over constructing a new home, and officers say significant damage was found.

Through investigation, police say they formed grounds to arrest the man for cutting hydro lines to the new residential development.

On Thursday, the Michigan man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of Sept. 19.