Neighbour dispute leads to assault charges for Chatham man

Police say a 47-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault after a fight with his neighbour.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the dispute in Chatham Sunday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a verbal argument between two men escalated into a physical altercation.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault and mischief under $5000 for damaging his neighbour’s cell phone. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 9.