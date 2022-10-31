Neighbour dispute near Espanola leads to assault with a weapon charge

A 46-year-old suspect from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is charged with assault with a weapon following a dispute between neighbours Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police arrived around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on O'Neil Street to investigate a reported assault.

“The investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between neighbours and one person sustained minor injuries,” OPP said in a news release Monday.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a Dec. 5 court date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola.