Neighbour dispute over bonfire near Blind River leads to assault charges, rocks being thrown at firefighters

Two people are facing assault charges after a dispute between neighbours about a bonfire escalated in the Municipality of Huron Shores, west of Thessalon.

The incident began July 2 when one of the neighbours called the fire department to report the bonfire.

"Members of the fire department attended the bonfire and it was determined to be within the fire code," the OPP said in a news release. "The complainant was unhappy with the outcome and began throwing rocks at the firefighters and their vehicles."

Shortly after that, the neighbour's spouse went to the complainant's property, police said, and an argument ensued between the two spouses and escalated to a physical altercation between the three parties.

A 58-year-old from Huron Shores is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail in Blind River on July 3.

And 53-year-old, also from Huron Shores, has been charged with one count of assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on Sept. 2.