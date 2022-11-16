Neighbour dispute over dog barking leads to charges: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a 45-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after a dispute over his neighbour’s barking dog.
Officers responded to a neighbour dispute at two apartments on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg at 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
Through investigation, police say they learned the man was upset with the neighbour’s dog barking while on the balcony. The man allegedly used a large wooden stick to beat on the balcony door, yelled derogatory comments and threatened to harm the neighbour.
Police say pieces of the stick broke off and hit the dog. The man allegedly went to the hallway apartment door and began kicking it and yelling. The kicking caused damage to the door.
Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man. Officers also learned the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.
The 45-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with uttering threats and mischief. He was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 19, 2022.
