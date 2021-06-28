Neighbour dispute over noise from generator near Blind River leads to charges

A dispute about a generator that was turned on to annoy a neighbour escalated to threats and charges, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

The dispute took place June 23, and the OPP said they were called around 6 p.m. to Wagoosh Lake Road in the Township of the North Shore.

"Investigation determined an argument ensued between two neighbours because of a generator that was being operated to annoy the complainant," police said in a news release Monday. "The argument ensued to where the accused threatened to physically harm the complainant and the complainant's family."

A 44-year-old from North Shore has now been charged with mischief and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

The suspect in the case is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on Aug. 5.