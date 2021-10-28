Neighbour leaving for walk spots flames down the street, calls 911
Flames destroyed a garage in west Edmonton Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. near 164 Street and 105 Avenue.
“I was just getting ready to go for a walk with my buddy tonight and like, I just noticed the front street was just like full of smoke. I was just like, oh, the neighbour’s just having a fire, whatever,” the neighbour who called 911, Colton, told CTV News Edmonton.
“But then I was like, wait, well, a little backyard fire -- it can’t be that loud. I was thinking about it, so I peeked around the corner and like, next thing you know, I see this like eight-foot flame just wafting out of the door... Smoke and fire and sparks.”
The teenager thought: “Well I can’t go out now, I’ve gotta call the fire department.”
Firefighters arrived on scene at 10:35 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 11:21 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading from the garage.
-
Calgary man charged with child luring, extortion and counselling suicide of Ontario teenPolice say a Calgary man has been charged with child luring, extortion and counselling suicide following a six-month-long cross-Canada investigation.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Victoria, sun to come by weekendA small atmospheric river is delivering enough rain to put Greater Victoria under a rainfall warning Thursday.
-
'The best news I ever got': father of 10-year-old North Preston, N.S. boy thanks searchersThe father of a 10-year-old boy from North Preston, N.S. who went missing this week, is thanking searchers and community members who helped find his son.
-
Freedom of Information changes will disproportionately affect First Nations, Indigenous leaders: UBCICThe Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the NDP government's plans to change the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act will disproportionately affect First Nations if a new fee is introduced.
-
COVID-19 vaccination proof required to rent from real estate company in Calgary or EdmontonA Calgary-based company that rents out more than 1,500 suites in Alberta has expanded its vaccination policy beyond its employees and contractors, and now mandates the same for future tenants.
-
Chatham-Kent’s top doctor concerned over reaction to lifting of pandemic measuresChatham-Kent’s medical officer of health-expressed concern some people might read too much into comments about pandemic measures like vaccine passports possibly being lifted in the New Year.
-
-
Four Waterloo Region schools placed in hold and secure during multiple investigations: policeFour Waterloo Region schools were placed in hold and secure on Thursday morning following multiple investigations.
-
4 deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba ThursdayManitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with four deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,244.