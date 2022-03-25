Neighbour recounts her efforts to rescue victim of fatal fire in Sudbury

One man died Friday after fire ripped through a three-unit apartment building on Tedman Avenue in Sudbury's Flour Mill neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and found the residence engulfed in flames, with smoke pouring out the windows of the second floor.

Video acquired by CTV News from a viewer shows some of the tenants outside, looking at the situation and trying to rescue one of their neighbours, including resident Kimberly Phair.

"When I found out there was an actual fire upstairs and I wasn't upstairs yet, I was shaking. I was, like, trying to put my shoes on, I'm like shaking, I couldn't get them on," Phair said.

She rushed upstairs and helped one of her neighbours rescue his cats and get them to safety. It was then she realized one of her other neighbours, an older gentleman, was missing.

"I busted into is apartment to try and get him out but he didn't hear me, I kept screaming for him and the smoke kept going into my mouth and eyes so I kept it at that and firefighters were already here," she said.

Once crews arrived, she left the area and went to her mother-in-law's to keep warm. She said the units inside are gone.

"It's all black (on the inside), from top-to-bottom. My apartment is seeping through with water, well they just hosed it down," she said.

There are visible scorch marks on the outside of the building and the second floor windows are also broken.

Officials estimate damage to be somewhere near $500,000.

"Obviously this is a very unfortunate and sad incident and our thoughts are with neighbours and family and friends of those affected and we will be cooperating with them so they can determine the cause," said Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell.

Oshell said there's still no word yet on a cause. They've handed over the scene to the Greater Sudbury Police Service and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall for further investigation.

"The fire was well involved when crews arrived on scene so certainly quick action to as it is a second story unit, we're ensuring that we're putting ladders up so our crews can safely evacuate if they have to, we're getting water onto that fire right away," he said.

The deputy chief adds the building had working smoke detectors which alerted the rest of the tenants to safety.

Neighbours told CTV News that it's not the first fire at the property and that the home had just been rebuilt within the past decade.

Original story:

Sudbury fire services say one man and one cat were found dead in a multi-unit building in the Flour Mill area Friday morning after a fire broke out.

Firefighters are battling a second-floor blaze in the Tedman Avenue building, Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said in a tweet shortly after 9:30 a.m.

"Sadly one male occupant and one pet cat were extricated and pronounced on the scene. Fire services offers condolences to family, friends, and those affected by this loss," Oshell said.

No word on the cause of the fire and no other injuries were reported.

Three people have been displaced as a result of the blaze and the Red Cross will be assisting, Oshell told CTV News.

Sudbury police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate.