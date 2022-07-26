Neighbourhood cat centre of neighbour dispute in Chatham
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A quarrel between neighbours, allegedly over a cat, has resulted in charges for one Chatham man.
Police say around 12:40 p.m. Monday neighbours on Adelaide Street began arguing due to the neighbourhood cat.
The altercation turned violent and a 29-year-old man was arrested for one count of assault.
The man was released pending a future court date.
