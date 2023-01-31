Neighbours armed with 'garden tools' stop break-in suspect in Cedar, B.C., police say

Residents of a neighbourhood near Nanaimo armed themselves with "garden tools" to confront a break-in suspect last week, according to local police.

The incident occurred in Cedar, B.C., on Jan. 25. Around 6 p.m. that day, police arrested the suspect in the 1700 block of Woobank Road, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Police said "numerous officers" responded to 911 calls around 3 p.m. when a homeowner in the 2400 block of Yellow Point Road found an intruder in his home.

After a struggle, during which the suspect suffered a head injury and "lost a significant amount of blood," he managed to get away, police said.

Officers searched the area with a police dog, but were unable to find the suspect until they received more 911 calls, RCMP said.

Those calls reported that a man with dried blood on him had tried to break into a home some two kilometres away from the original incident.

"This time, several neighbours came together and, brandishing a variety of garden tools, prevented the individual from fleeing," police said in their statement.

"Officers responded and arrested the suspect for the two attempted break-and-enters."

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, then taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, where he was held overnight, police said.

The suspect, who has no fixed address, was also the subject of four outstanding warrants from North Cowichan, police said.

The investigation into the attempted break-ins is ongoing, police said, adding that charges have not yet been laid.

"We are pleased that the suspect was eventually located and that none of the homeowners were injured while trying to subdue him," said Const. Gary O’Brien in the statement.