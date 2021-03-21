Ottawa police are investigating after homophobic graffiti was painted on the road outside Mayor Jim Watson's west end Ottawa home.

A statement from the mayor's office says one of Watson's neighbours noticed the expletive and homophobic slur Sunday morning and called police.

Officers took photos of the graffiti and filed a police report. Crews with the City of Ottawa's works department arrived on the street Sunday afternoon to clean up the graffiti.

"The mayor is disappointed that someone would spend anytime and effort to attack someone's sexual orientation and deface public property," said the statement from the Mayor's Office to CTV News Ottawa Sunday evening.

"He is grateful for his neighbour's vigilance and the quick response by the OPS as well as the city's Works Department."

In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said the Ottawa Police Service's Hate Crimes Unit will investigate.

"We are investigating an incident of hate graffiti reported to police today outside of the mayor's home. Our service has no tolerance for hate crimes of any kind," said Sloly.

"It's important that these incidents are reported to police so we can investigate and hold perpetrators responsible."

The graffiti was noticed one day after Watson became the longest serving mayor in Ottawa's history.

In August 2019, Watson came out as a gay man, on the eve of the annual Capital Pride Festival.

"I've known I was gay since I was a teenager," said Watson in the 2019 interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"It's something I've struggled with for a long time."