Franco Caligiuri had just put his kids to bed in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday night when he heard a couple of “bangs” followed by a sound he won’t soon forget.

“It was a loud yell,” Caligiuri told CTV News. Someone was calling out, "Help, help, help," he said.

The father of three rushed to the window to see what was going on, and grappled with the question of whether to go outside.

“We called 911 and then the cops came immediately,” he said.

Officers responded to the area of McKee Street near Gilley Avenue aroudn 10 p.m. and found a man suffering what they described as serious injuries.

A man was seen being taken into the emergency room on a stretcher not long after. He appeared to be suffering from a chest wound, and was hooked up to multiple medical devices. Paramedics used a bag-valve mask to try and help him breathe.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed to CTV News early Friday morning that the victim did not survive.

He has since been identified as 44-year-old Neal Pratap.

Investigators said the incident does not appear to be random, but that so far, there are no known links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. They are looking into whether drugs played a role.

“Our victim met with somebody here in this area,” said Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Something went awry.”

Jang said officers were not far from the area, still investigating a fatal shooting committed just a over a week ago. Jang said there's currently nothing to suggest the two incidetns are related.

"Whether it was targeted or not, that's under investigation," Jang said.

Caligiuri said his kids, who are all under the age of 13, heard the gunshots and told him they "sounded like fireworks.”

He's now facing the challenge of letting his chidlren feel safe in their own neighbourhood. He said they had Friday off school, so he sent them outside to play basketball for some normalcy.

“The thing I could not help but think of is a random bullet, stray bullet that can come into your house or go through a window,” said Caligiuri. “It just scares me.”

Jang said investigators need to speak to witnesses and said they should contact IHIT.

"Our job right now is to find the shooter," he said. "We need anyone with information to please come forward."

IHIT is in the 6200-block of McKee St, #BurnabyBC this morning for a new homicide. A man was gunned down in the area last night just after 10pm.