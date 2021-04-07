Neighbours help family escape burning home in southwest Calgary

A Calgary family escaped an early morning fire without injury after flames tore through their home early Wednesday.

Fire crews responded just after 4 a.m. to the 0-100 block of Shawnee Crescent S.W., where heavy smoke and flames were emanating from the attached garage of a single family home.

Four children, two adults, and a dog were able to get out safely thanks to the quick actions of neighbours who banged on the front door and alerted the family to the fire.

Calgary Fire Department District Chief Ian Crosby says the fire had expanded and flames were shooting through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene,

"The fire was escalating fairly quickly, it was mostly into the garage area," said Crosby. "The houses are fairly close together so we were able to contain the fire to the source house.

"We’re very lucky we had neighbours as alert as they were and thankfully no one was injured as a result."

The fire was isolated to the one home that sustained significant damage to its garage including the cars parked inside. An adjacent home sustained some minor damage to its siding.

Fire crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots. A fire investigator is working to determine an exact cause.