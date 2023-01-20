Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded

As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.

Emergency crews were called to the townhouse complex on Elm Ridge Drive just before midnight on Wednesday night. Two adults and two children who were inside the home at the time of the blast were transported to hospital.

Multiple neighbours have confirmed to CTV News that Steve Netterman and his partner Vicki lived in the unit, along with two daughters – one around 11 years old, the other, an infant, less than one year old.

The blast also damaged neighboring units which had to be temporarily evacuated.

“We were all sleeping and we heard this big, big bang,” said Shaina Nanco, who lives next door to the unit that exploded. “My boyfriend’s head flew back on the headboard – I kind of lifted up a little off of the bed. All of the sudden I heard my daughter screaming from upstairs.”

Nanco has lived in the apartment complex with her boyfriend and two kids for five years.

“We ran upstairs, grabbed the kids,” she said, adding her boyfriend and his brother ran into Steve and Vicki’s unit to help them.

“We heard Vicki screaming. She was saying ‘my baby my baby,”’ Nanco said. “The dad, Steve, was yelling for the oldest, who was still upstairs.”

Officials have said the investigation into the explosion is criminal in nature. On Friday afternoon, police announced evidence of drug production was found inside the home.

It’s unclear if the two tenants are being investigated.

“Honestly they were very nice people. We never had problems with them,” Nanco said. “She [Vicki] would actually take my daughter to the carnival and stuff. I hope they’re all ok.”

Fire officials have cleared Nanco’s apartment for re-entry, but she says there’s still severe damage to the walls and basement.

She’s now looking for a new place to live, adding returning would bring back memories the family hopes to forget.

“My kids are pretty shaken up and don’t really want to go back there,” she said.