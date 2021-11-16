Neighbours rally to bring comfort to stranded travellers caught by Malahat closure and BC Ferries wait

People who tried to get around the Malahat highway closure by boat on Monday faced long waits – and big comforts – thanks to neighbours living near the Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay ferry terminal.

After the Malahat was closed in both directions Monday due to severe flooding, BC Ferries responded to the pent up demand for a ferry by adding eight round-trips to the route – all of which ran overnight.

Even then, many were caught in hours-long lineups and slept in their cars as much as they could.

"You’ve got to move every 45 minutes, so you don’t get a lot of sleep," laughed Ciaran Adams. "I’ve never seen anything like this. This is crazy."

Stranded travellers were feeling tired and cramped, but also grateful.

They say neighbours came to the rescue – offering up their homes, hot coffee, food and blankets.

"I envisioned myself being in this situation and it would be pretty uncomfortable,” said good Samaritan Kim Colter. She was handing out homemade pumpkin millet muffins fresh from the oven on Monday.

“I’m really cranky when I’m cold," she added. "I don’t want a bunch of cranky people out here getting mad at each other."

One girl baked cookies with her family and was seen handing them out to drivers at the Brentwood Bay terminal Tuesday morning.

"It just makes me feel good," she said.

"They were delicious," responded recipient, Kimberly Jenkins. "That was very thoughtful, wasn’t it?"

"I didn’t feel alone," said another fatigued traveller.

Linda Sawchuk passed over the Malahat on Monday morning when it was flooding. Then when she tried to return, the highway closed just before she got there.

"If I could get some sleep, I’d be really happy," she said.

BC Ferries says it helped as much as it could. A crew that shuttled vehicles through the night helped about 320 cars pass through, that wouldn’t have otherwise made it.

"These events are very unusual and [I’m] just pleased that our crews were able to assist last night," said BC Ferries executive director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall.

She said a larger ship couldn’t run out of the terminal because the berth is too small.

Once BC Ferries resumed regular operation Tuesday morning, commuters also had the option of skirting around the Malahat by ferry – travelling through the routes in and out of Salt Spring Island.