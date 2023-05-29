Neighbours shaken after house hit with gunfire in Brantford
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Brantford that saw a home hit by gunfire.
Officers were called to the area of Stauffer Road and Tarrison Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a house on Stauffer was hit by bullets and shell casings were found.
No injuries have been reported.
The neighbourhood is new, with many homes still under construction and others unoccupied.
In March, a man was hit by a bullet while working on Macklin Street, roughly a block away from Stauffer Street.
Police declined a CTV News’ request for an interview but said they don’t believe the two incidents are related, and a 21-year-old Brantford man is facing charges for the Macklin Street shooting.
People in the area who spoke to CTV News say after the two shootings, they’re scared to be living in the neighbourhood and are confused about what’s happening.
Some plan to install video surveillance outside their homes.
Meanwhile, police are asking anyone in the area who has video surveillance already to check their footage between the hours of 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
