Neighbours upset as ground broken on controversial Meadowlily development

A day many in London’s conservation community hoped would never come is finally taking shape in southeast London, Ont.

Land clearing has begun in the Meadowlily Woods neighbourhood, making way for a development that has been opposed for several years.

“They’re just mowing down every tree in there,” remarked Bruce Richardson, who lives on Meadowlily Road, next to the site.

He pointed to heavy machinery on the property, taking out trees and brush, and churning out wood chips.

“Disturbing to see the old growth disappearing, the wildlife running through our property, away from this is a concern,” he said.

A mix of 88 houses and townhouses will be built at 101 Meadowlily Rd., across from an environmentally significant area (ESA).

It includes a landscaped buffer separating the subdivision from the adjacent nature preserve.

Opponents maintained that the development is too intense for the rural nature of the area. The group Friends of Meadowlily Woods had argued that the intensification in an environmental oasis is too high.

“You know there’s a potential with that many homes up here, that we’re going to get contamination into our wells,” said Bruce’s wife, Joanne Richardson. “And the same with the Thames.”

The green light from city council was given more than two years ago.

Neighbour Linda Mason was fighting back tears as she watched the trees come down.

“They’re building across the bridge as well, and taking everything down to build condos and apartments and duplexes. I imagine the same here. And we’re going to lose forest, natural forest. I’m broken. It makes me want to cry. It’s really bad,” said Mason.

Ward 14 Coun. Steven Hillier told CTV News London that the community can expect much more development like this — like it or not.

“I fought to save the buffer areas around Meadowlily Woods and other ESAs. We lost 10-4. And with the province’s new housing mandates we can expect to see even more development like this,” he said.