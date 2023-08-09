Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site

A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.

“It’s part of our history,” says neighbour Tom Shaw. “The structure has been here for almost 200 years, we need to protect these things the best we can.”

Built in the 1830s, the historic mill at Schneider’s Creek near the Grand River has seen better days. Last summer, the city closed it to the public after it was deemed unsafe.

Shaw says it was previously a popular spot for hiking and wedding photos. Now he worries the old mill has been forgotten.

“These trees weren’t here when the fence went up, so that’s how long it’s been,” he says. “The city doesn’t even look after this anymore, usually the grass would be cut like any other public property.”

It’s not just the trail detour sign and unsightly fencing. Shaw says he’s concerned the mill ruins may never be repaired and could eventually be torn down.

“I am worried it’s going to stay fenced up like this until it’s too late,” he says. “We are a little frustrated that it’s been a year now and we don’t have any definitive answers if it’s going to be restored or not.”

Kitchener Ward 4 Coun. Christine Michaud was not available for an interview Wednesday, but tells CTV News she is also frustrated the process is taking so long and she appreciate neighbours’ patience.

Michaud says city council is expecting a report on the matter later this summer and she is in full support of repairing the ruins.

Shaw would like to see that happen sooner than later.

“We hope it gets restored before something bad happens to it and it’s too late,” he says.