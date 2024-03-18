iHeartRadio

Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled


Neil Young performs at Farm Aid 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star)

Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.

His concert with Crazy Horse at Ice District's Fan Park on July 21 was cancelled, according to Ticketmaster.

The concert date for the Love Earth tour was announced in February and tickets went on sale in early March.

Ticketmaster did not say why the concert was cancelled.

People who bought tickets are being refunded.

