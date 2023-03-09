Nelly, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Ashanti coming to Edmonton for return of Soundtrack festival
Edmonton's Soundtrack Music Festival is returning this year with big names from the 90s and 2000s.
The Kinsmen Club announced Thursday morning both the revival of the event after three years as well as the lineup for June 16 and 17.
Among the headliners are Nelly, early 2000s rock band Third Eye Blind, and the Canadian group Mother Mother.
Hip-hop artist T.I. and Ashanti will also play the stage at Kinsmen Park.
“We’re excited for the festival to be back with the best lineup we’ve ever had. It’s going to be fantastic to have people back in the park in 2023," festival chair Shawn Huculak said in a statement.
The 2020 Soundtrack festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets to the 2023 festival are on sale starting at $159.50 for two-day admission. A full lineup is also available online.
All proceeds from the festival go directly to the Kinsmen Club of Edmonton. The festival is considered the club's flagship donation generator.
