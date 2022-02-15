Neonatal intensive care unit helped complete a Sudbury family

For Kristin Gibeault, the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and NEO Kids at Health Sciences North isn’t just a fundraiser on her radio or something she has heard about in passing. It is the reason why her son is here today.

“Nic ended up coming very early,” said Gibeault. “Nic was born six weeks early via emergency C-section.”

“He was born at 4 lbs., 14 oz., I think, and they suspected that he had Down syndrome. They had an echo done on him because of the Down syndrome and he had some significant holes in his heart. So Nic spent 17 days in the NICU,” she added.

Nicholas, lovingly known as Nic, is now eight years-old, in Grade 3 and a lover of sledding, school and hockey. He helps make the Gibeault family complete.

“We struggled with infertility for five years and so Nic is our miracle. We weren’t supposed to be able to have children. So him being born and those first 17 days were a little scary, but NEO Kids, the nurses, his pediatrician is Dr. Murry, they have just really helped us to give him the best possible care.”

Unfortunately, Nic’s story isn’t that uncommon. Last year, about 80 babies from across northeastern Ontario were in the NICU at Health Sciences North .

“It’s really important that we have highly specialized equipment so that our babies can get helped in the north without having to travel to Toronto or Ottawa or other jurisdictions through Ontario,” said Anthony Keating, the president of Health Sciences North Foundation.

Right now, the neonatal unit is in need of equipment, including a new ventilator. This is why Pure Country 91.7 and NEO Kids are hosting a Pure for Pediatrics fundraiser, looking to raise $65,000 for just one of these life-saving machines.

“This is a real necessary piece of equipment that’s needed right now,” said Bryan Cooper, the program director and morning show co-host from Pure Country Sudbury. “In fact, multiple of these ventilators are needed right now at the NICU at Health Sciences North. We are just helping to make sure that Sudbury’s tiniest patients have the best possible care.”

This is an annual campaign and Keating said this year's goal is extremely important.

“The ventilator is used frequently and it is very specifically meant to be used on our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and so for newborn babies who need help breathing or for other ill babies who really just need that help with respiratory care and for breathing,” he said. “So it is a very very important piece of equipment and a life-saving piece of equipment.”

The fundraiser is taking place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.

“There will be people at the hospital answering the phones and we will just be on the air sharing stories upon stories upon stories of people’s personal experiences that they’ve had with NEO Kids, at the NICU, also some staff interviews as well,” Cooper said.

As for Gibeault, who has experienced the NICU first hand, she said it’s a life-changing cause to give back to.

“We’ve unfortunately needed to travel to Sick Kids for different reasons for Nic and the costs associated with that are quite huge,” she said. “Then also needing to be that far from home is quite significant without supports.”

Adding, “being able to stay in our hometown, our friends were able to provide meals for us. Our family was able to help us with house cleaning and stuff like that. So the money goes towards helping local families and families close to our area as well.”