Nepal, Bhutan get their own Carrousel of Nations village for first time in event's 45-year history

For the first time in its 45-year history, Windsor's annual multicultural festival is showcasing the food, culture and rich history of Nepal and Bhutan.

The new Bhutanese and Nepalese village was added to the 2023 Carrousel of Nations schedule for just one day: June 18.

Bhutan and Nepal share similar cultures due to their geographical proximity in the Himalayan region, historical interactions and shared religious influences — primarily Buddhism and Hinduism.

"I'm an executive board member of the Multicultural Council and I was really impressed with this event last year. So that's why I initiated, this year, to a have Nepali and Bhutanese village," said lead village organizer Dinesh Malla.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Bhutan expelled a significant number of Bhutanese people of Nepali ethnic origin. These refugees would seek shelter in Nepal, before an agreement was signed between Bhutan, Nepal and the United Nations in 2007.

This led to the resettlement of many refugees in third countries, such as Canada.

"When I first came to Windsor, there were only 25 houses of Bhutanese people living in east Windsor. Now, we're at close to 1,500 people are living in Windsor," said real estate agent Balaram Kafley, adding Windsor appealed to many due to its proximity to the U.S.

"Most of our Bhutanese people are living close to the border in Ohio so it's easy to meet with relatives,” said Kafley.

Among the foods available at the village, hosted at the Film Camp for Kids and Youth on Victoria Avenue, included sel roti, a traditional Nepali bread, chili chicken, noodles and momos, which are akin to dumplings.

Bhutan, which is known for its unique philosophy of gross national happiness (GNH), has a population of about 778,000 people.

The much-larger Nepal, which is located between China and India, has a population of around 30 million people.

"We want everyone to know this there is a country, Nepal, which has the tallest mountain in the whole world: Mount Everest," said Urbi Sigdel. "Buddha was born in Nepal, Sita was born in Nepal. Nepal is the only country with a triangular flag."

For Renuka Dhakal, whose father was born in Bhutan after her grandfather moved there from Nepal, she said the goal of this new carrousel village is to show Windsor "we exist here."

"We always believe in peace and hope. So we want everybody to know that we are here in Windsor," said Dhakal.

Sunday's showcase of Nepal and Bhutan also offered museum-style exhibits, along with traditional music and dance performances. The two countries are expected to remain on the list of Carrousel of Nations villages for years to come.