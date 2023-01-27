Nepean man wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize

A Nepean man is planning to take his family on a cruise and save for retirement after winning a $1 million lottery prize.

Saptharishi Sairam Ramadass won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Dec. 21.

The 48-year-old father has a lottery subscription that makes it easier to purchase his tickets.

“If it wasn’t for my subscription, I would have missed out on this win!” Saptharishi said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"When I opened my email, I saw a message from OLG that I haven’t seen before, so I logged into my OLG account and saw I won $1,000,005!"

Saptharishi also won $5 on his Encore selection.

The consultant says his wife is "absolutely excited", and the winnings will allow him to retire earlier than expected.

"I’m going to take my family on a cruise to the Bahamas, invest and save for retirement."

Meantime, Chawki El-Sayegh of Ottawa won $200,000 with The Big Spin Instant game.

"I picked up this ticket while stopping for gas. I was at the store when I played my SPIN and the clerk told me I was going to Toronto to spin the big wheel," Chawki told OLG.

He went to Toronto to spin the Big Spin Wheel.

"When it landed on $200,000, I looked over at my family's faces and my wife had tears in her eyes. They were all so happy. It was an incredible experience!"

The retired father needs some time to think about what to do with his winnings, but plans to share with his wife and children and plan a family trip.

The Big Spin Instant game combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen. Players have the potential to go to spin the Big Spin Wheel in Toronto.