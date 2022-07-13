Nepean woman splits $1M lottery win with friend

Two friends are sharing a $1 million lottery prize.

Sylvianne Bourque of Nepean and Nicole Dupuis of Cold Lake won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the May 27 Lotto Max draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca

“I saw an email from OLG, and it said that I was a Big Winner. Normally it just says I am a winner, so it was different this time,” said Bourque in a news release. “When it said I won $1 million, I couldn’t believe it, so I called OLG, and they said that it was true.”

Borque says she reached out to Dupuis to share the good news.

“At first she didn’t say a word. Then she said she needed to see it to believe it.”

The pair plan to share their winnings with family and save some for themselves.