Nerd culture celebrated at Forest City Comicon

A celebration of nerd culture like no other.

That’s how the eighth annual Forest City Comicon held at London, Ont.’s Centennial Hall Saturday was described.

Hundreds gathered for the event, which draws cosplay fans from all walks of life.

It includes exhibits, celebrity guests, video game tournaments, and much more.

“It’s definitely that fandom culture,” explained Comicon organizer John Houghton.

“Everyone comes to Comicon for something different. Around every corner, one minute you’re seeing a Marvel superhero, around the next corner is Darth Vader. There’s just something for everyone around every corner,” he said.