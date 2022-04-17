Nerf gun war sees Calgary kids running off Chocolate Easter rush

About 50 kids left their chocolate at home and traded it for a nerf gun, targeting their friends in an Easter extravaganza hosted by YYC Foam Wars.

“It’s the best Easter of my life,” said nerf gun enthusiast Cole Robertson.

“I love this place so much. It’s just awesome.”

Robertson was one of dozens unloading their foam firearms, targeting others at the Absolute Baseball Academy.

“It’s exercise, the kids get out, and they’re running around, and the kids love these foam blasters, so it’s something safe,” said Andrew Downey, founder of YYC Foam Wars.

Downey says he encourages all kids seven and older to join the group he created five years ago.

“It was the Easter long weekend, and it’s something fun for the kids to do, other than going and hunting for eggs,” he said.

For some kids like Brendan Everett, the games allow him to relieve some stress.

“I kinda can get my anger out with fake guns and its just a lot of fun,” said Everett.

The group is expected to hold a Mother’s Day event, where moms can square off against their kids in May.