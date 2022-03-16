Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks now closed for the season

With the temperature starting to rise in Winnipeg, the river skating trail at The Forks has now been closed for the season.

On Wednesday, The Forks said the Nestaweya River Trail was officially closed, with this being the latest the trail has ever been open.

"It is incredible that our climate provides us the backdrop to this seasonal public space that is so well used and well-loved," Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks North Portage, said in a news release. "We are a winter city, we are a river city, and we love seeing people embrace that."

The trail was open for a total of 70 days, and at its longest point reached from Churchill Drive to the Hugo Docks – a total of six kilometres.

The public is asked to stay off the rivers now, as The Forks will no longer be monitoring or maintaining any portions of the river ice.

However, those hoping to get a few more skates in this season can still lace up at The Forks on land skating rinks. The Forks said its Arctic Glacier Winter Park will remain open. Trail conditions can be found online.