Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination

A voluntary recall has been issued for one sku of Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria contamination.

Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

The affected formula was sold across Canada in 942 gram packages, with the lot numbers 301757651Z, 301757652Z and 301857651Z, and best before dates of July 18 and 19, 2024.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the formula, and Perrigo Company says no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of the bacteria.

Cronobacter sakazakii typically does not cause symptoms in most people, but premature infants, infants under two months of age or infants with weakened immune systems can experience fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy.

Customers are being told to stop using the formula and contact Nestle Consumer Services for reimbursement before disposing of the product.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.